Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) stock up after it offered $1.1 billion of senior secured notes

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 – Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) announced today that it is offering, subject to market and other conditions, $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. Macy’s intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, to repay all amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

The Notes will be issued by Macy’s and will be secured on a first-priority basis by a first mortgage/deed of trust in certain real property of subsidiaries of Macy’s that has been or will be transferred to subsidiaries of Macy’s Propco Holdings, LLC, a newly created direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Macy’s (“Propco”) and (ii) a pledge by Propco of the equity interests in its subsidiaries that own or will own such transferred real property.

The Notes will be, jointly and severally, unconditionally guaranteed on a secured basis by Propco and its subsidiaries and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured basis by Macy’s Retail Holdings, Inc., a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Macy’s, Inc. The closing of this offering is conditioned upon the closing of a new asset-based credit agreement.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) stock price opened higher on Tuesday and it is currently trading at $5.84 which is 12% higher than Friday.