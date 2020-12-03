 Luminar (LAZR) IPO: Stupid investors make wrong stock surge more than 3,000% – Idaho Reporter

Luminar (LAZR) IPO: Stupid investors make wrong stock surge more than 3,000%

Posted by Robert K. Reed on December 3, 2020 0 Comments

Luminar Media Group (ticker LRGR) is not the company Luminar Technologies (ticker LAZR) that began publicly trading Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The former is a tiny “development stage company, that focuses on providing professional services to the music recording industry” according to its profile listing on Seeking Alpha.

source

Shares of LRGR are in high demand on Thursday morning but there’s one problem: It appears to be a case of mistaken identity, once again.

But within 30 minutes of trading, shares of LRGR surged more than 3000%, with trading volume that was 10 times the amount of shares that change hands on the average day.

