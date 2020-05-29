Lufthansa stock is so bad that it booked a flight to MDax

Lufthansa stock sank by more than 5 percent today. The shares are still included in the leading German index. But in view of the very high price losses again this year, the days in Germany’s first stock market league should soon be numbered. For index expert Achim Matzke from Commerzbank, Lufthansa booked the “flight from Dax to MDax “. Lufthansa is one of the biggest losers in the corona crisis.

The German government wants to support Lufthansa, which has been badly hit by the corona crisis, with a nine-billion euro aid package. The EU Commission is to prevent distortions of competition in the course of state aid. The Lufthansa Supervisory Board has not yet approved the rescue pact. The company cited possible conditions imposed by the EU Commission as a reason, which could check the take-off and landing rights in the case of state aid.

The Union parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), accuses the EU Commission of endangering a European company with conditions for the rescue package. “The behavior of the European Commission is very irritating,” said Brinkhaus . “After all, it’s about keeping European world market players alive. The question is whether Lufthansa will remain competitive with competitors on the world market.” concluded Brinkhaus.

The bailout package would also have one or two disadvantages for the shareholders, but it should in any case be less expensive than the alternative of having to carry out a capital increase without state support.