 Looks like Delta Air Lines is not in crisis as they splurge $3 billion on Airbus planes. – Idaho Reporter

Markets, NYSE

Looks like Delta Air Lines is not in crisis as they splurge $3 billion on Airbus planes.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on April 14, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) share price is down after this news

Automotive

Ford: Big Q1 losess expected and “we have cash till the end of Q3.”

National

LOWE’S COMPANIES, INC. Executive Vice President quits job and gets $2.5M

On February 29th, the Latin American airline (Latam Airlines) company had an order for 25 of A350. However, this number had fallen to just 15 by the time this month hit. In a latest report”industry sources” told Reuters that Delta jumped in to take over that order and looks like 10 A 350 Airbus wide-body airliners are going to Atlanta International Airport.

These are the same 10 airlines that got cancelled from Latam Airlines Group a month ago.

Delta Air Lines, one of 3 biggest U.S. airlines, is reportedly buying 10 Airbus A350 jetliners . Price tag? Acording to list prices,roughly $3 billion.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $ 15.94B , price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and EPS of 7.33 . Delta has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) share price is down after this news

Automotive

Ford: Big Q1 losess expected and “we have cash till the end of Q3.”

National

LOWE’S COMPANIES, INC. Executive Vice President quits job and gets $2.5M

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén