LM Funding America (LMFA) stock surges on no-news

The stock price of LM Funding America is up 250% on wednesday, following a sudden interest in small banks by investors.

This small cap stock sat at around $1 year-to-date but decided to go up on massive volume,.The stock has opened at $2.74 and is trading around $3.84 so far today. Volume today is more active than usual. So far 19,319,986 shares have traded hands which is 40 times higher volume than usual.

Even though LMFA is among top gainer I strongly suggest not to invest in the shares at this point because the period of biggest gains is probably behind us. Some of the day traders even suggest that LMFA is a possible 1000% runner. Does not matter.