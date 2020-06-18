Lianluo Smart (LLIT) stock jumps as CA requires mask usage

Mask plays are having a book Thursday afternoon and during ahter-hours trading session. Following the order issued by Gov. Newsom all Californians are ordered to wear face coverings while in public or high-risk settings, including when shopping,

The first stock to surge after this announcement was Alpha Pro Tech (APT) and Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock joined the surge with a 15.97% jump and another 5% in AH.

LLT shares previously spiked in January, when they closed at $2.91 on January 31st.

Lianluo Smart Limited is a Chinese company which designs, develops and markets its own branded medical products and medical components.