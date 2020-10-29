Li Auto vs SPAQ: Which stock is a better buy?

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Fisker (SPAQ-FSR stock) are both automakers looking to capitalize on the global transition of the automotive sector towards EV’s. While Fisker is a US-based company that aims to cater to the US and European markets before expansion, Li Auto is a Beijing headquartered company that is currently selling only in China. Both companies follow different business models and follow different approaches to design.

Background

Fisker Automotive, which was founded by automotive legend Henrik Fisker, has a very interesting history. The company was one of the first to launch a luxury hybrid vehicle in 2008, however, the company failed to appeal to consumers leading to bankruptcy in 2012. In 2016, Fisker re-founded the company aiming to mirror Tesla’s success. The company has laid down produce to launch its all-electric Ocean SUV, which it claims is the most sustainable vehicle in the world. The company has received about 33000 bookings and expects to commence deliveries by the end of 2022. Earlier this month, the company completed its reverse merger with a SPAC(Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp). The merger will give Fisker about $1 billion dollars to develop the Ocean. The company trades under the SPAQ symbol.

Li Auto, founded in 2015 by CEO and Chairman Li Xiang. The company is backed by the likes of Bytedance and Meituan. The company made its first deliveries of its Li ONE SUV in 2019 and has delivered over 20000 vehicles by Q3’20. Earlier this year, the company listed itself on the Nasdaq Exchange and raised a little over $1 billion dollars. The company’s stock is trading a modest 25% premium over IPO price at about $20.

Business Model

Apart from catering to different markets, both companies follow radically different business models.

Fisker is designing it’s Ocean SUV to be a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model 3, the current highest-selling EV in the world. The company plans an ambitious $38000 price tag or a very affordable $379 dollar a month lease. However, the company is planning on outsourcing the entire manufacturing process of the car to suppliers. The company will only be responsible for the designing and engineering of the cars. The company has tied up with Magna Inc., to produce the Ocean in Europe.

On the other hand, Li Auto is taking a radically different approach to Fisker in terms of both product and production. Li Auto offers a hybrid product, in comparison to Fisker’s all-electric offering. The Li-One SUV comes with a hybrid gasoline range extender system that uses a small engine to charge batteries on the fly as and when required. The company claims that this system is both cheaper and greatly addresses big EV issues such as charge time and range anxiety. Li Auto is also a completely vertically integrated setup, that designs, engineers and produces the car, all in house. With an average price of $50000, it is a higher-end vehicle compared to the Ocean but is seeing good demand. The company’s plant at Changzhou has an impressive 100,000 per year capacity. The company is also in the process of launching cheaper models.

Financial Performance

With no expected deliveries till 2022, Fisker is expected to produce no revenues till at least the end of 2021. Not to mention, the company might also face production delays or technology issues, which are very common for EV’s.

On the other hand, Li Auto is already operational in full swing and is having a record year. The company has delivered a record of 18,160 cars in the first 3 quarters of the year. Analysts expect revenues of $430 million dollars for the quarter and an EPS of 4 cents loss per share.

Conclusion

With no revenues and production still, 2 years away, Fisker is clearly for those with a high-risk appetite.

On the other hand, Li Auto has established a track record for production and deliveries and is en-route towards profitability. The company also already has a high capacity plant in place that makes scaling production and adding more models is a certain possibility for the company, thus making it a much better investment.