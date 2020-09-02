Li Auto saw almost as much vehicle deliveries in August as in all of Q1.

Another Chinese EV producer is racing for the “Tesla of China” title, and this time they came with such a positive numbers that I expect that NASDAQ:LI stock will gain at least a couple of percents today.

According to the data published via Li Auto site, the Company delivered 2,711 Li ONEs in August 2020. Compared to entire Q1 this is almost same result, because in Q1 2020 Lixiang delivered 2,896 cars.

Li ONE costs around $45,000 after subsides. Ideal ONE offers 5 metallic paints including white, silver, gray, black, blue, and Baby Blue limited edition pearl paint, a total of 6 exterior colors, white, brown, and black interior leather colors.

Ideal ONE is covered with high-grade leather, covering an area of ​​18 square meters. The first and second rows of seats, steering wheel and shift lever are all covered with Nappa leather.

As of August 31, 2020, the Company had 31 retail stores covering 26 cities. In the coming months, the Company will further expand its direct sales and servicing network to increase geographic coverage in China.