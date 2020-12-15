 LFAC shareholders approve merger to make Landsea Homes stock public – Idaho Reporter

LFAC shareholders approve merger to make Landsea Homes stock public

Posted by Robert K. Reed on December 15, 2020

Stockholders in special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) voted to make California-based homebuilding company, Landsea Homes public, in a transaction valued at $510 million.

“Post-closing, the combined company’s strong balance sheet will position Landsea Homes to expand its business both within its core markets and potential new high growth markets organically and via potential acquisitions”- it was noted in August, when merger was announced.

Landsea Homes is focused on California and Arizona markets, building entry-level and move-up homes in high-growth markets.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. stockholders have now approved all proposals, thereby giving a green light for the closure of the merger agreement with Landsea Homes. Once that occurs, the shares of the combined company will start to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LSEA. LFAC shares are not keeping up with the rest of the SPAC stocks, and are at the same spot where they were pre-merger announcement.

