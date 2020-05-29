Latest results are priced in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF). What you need to know

The results are in for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). Of course the results are bad, as we all expected.

RMCF stock is on a losing stream since December 2019 and coronavirus crisis just pushed them faster down that stream.

Now that the quarterly (fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 29, 2020) results are here, let us see the numbers.

Here is all you need to know (pay attention on NET income decrease):

FY2020 DETAILS

● Total revenue decreased 7.8 percent to $31.8 million during FY2020 compared to $34.5 million during the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 (“FY2019”).

● Same-store pounds of product purchased from the Company’s factory by franchisees and co-branded licensees decreased 4.6 percent during FY2020 compared to FY2019.

● Net income decreased 53.8 percent to $1.0 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, during FY2020 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.38 per basic share and $0.37 per diluted share, during FY2019.

● Operating income decreased 53.7 percent to $1.4 million during FY2020, compared to operating income of $3.0 million during FY2019.

● Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined later in this release) increased 13.7 percent to $6.2 million during FY2020 compared to $5.5 million during FY2019.

● Factory sales decreased 11.0 percent during FY2020 compared to FY2019, primarily due to a 40.2 percent decrease in shipments of products to customers outside our network of franchised retail stores.

● Royalty and marketing fees increased 2.4 percent during FY2020,

● Franchise fees decreased 3.0 percent during FY2020, primarily as a result of a 6.6% decrease in domestic franchise units in operation and the lower revenues associated with fewer franchise agreements.

● The Company’s franchisees and licensees opened one domestic Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise location, 11 co-branded Cold Stone Creamery locations and one self-serve frozen yogurt café in FY2020.

I believe that these results are already priced in RMCF share price, but on the other hand something is telling me that RMCF will not rebound from here. I assume that we have another month of red in front of Rocky Mountain even though RMCF gained 1% in early hours of trading day on Friday.