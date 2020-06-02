Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) fighting for liquidity as shares at standstill

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) today announced in a SEC filing that its majority owned subsidiary, Sands China Ltd. , intends to offer USD-denominated senior unsecured notes.

Sands China intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for incremental liquidity and general corporate purposes.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may be offered and sold only to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Hong Kong Listing Rules”) and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) that are qualified institutional buyers (in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and/or non-U.S. Persons outside the United States (in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act). None of the notes will be offered or sold to the public in Hong Kong and none of the notes will be placed to any connected person (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of Sands China.

Sands China proposes to seek a listing of the notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has received an eligibility letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of the notes. Admission of the notes to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of Sands China or the notes.

LSV stock price is hovering between $45 and $50 for the last 2 months. It lost $20 of its value since the beginning of 2020.