LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat.

Nobody was expecting these results for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE). And when there are no positive expectations the stock rally is to be expected of course. Analysts made some wrong assessments again and patient bag holders now have a reason to open up a bottle of champagne and celebrate because LAKE stock price went 50% higher in after hours.

Lake stock closed at $16.02 on Tuesday which is still a very good price for LAKE if you take a look at the all time chart. With the rally that is expected on Wednesday we can see an all time high price for LAKE, above $20.

Net sales for 1Q21 of $45.6 million, up 84.7% as compared with 1Q20 of $24.7 million and this is huge especially if we have in mind that Gross profit for 1Q21 is $22.1 million, which is 3x higher compared with 1Q20 of $7.6 million.

“Coronavirus-related demand added approximately $11.2 million to our fiscal 2021 first quarter sales. Approximately $6.8 million of these orders were fulfilled with products already in inventory.”-said Charles D. Roberson, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries