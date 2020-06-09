 LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat. – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 9, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Here is why VROOM stock is so popular among young investors. Is the next dot-com bubble upon us?

NASDAQ

GNUS stock has risen 1800% so far. Should you buy more, sell or hold?

NASDAQ

Tuesday Morning (TUES) stock will delist Monday morning.

Nobody was expecting these results for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE). And when there are no positive expectations the stock rally is to be expected of course. Analysts made some wrong assessments again and patient bag holders now have a reason to open up a bottle of champagne and celebrate because LAKE stock price went 50% higher in after hours.

Lake stock closed at $16.02 on Tuesday which is still a very good price for LAKE if you take a look at the all time chart. With the rally that is expected on Wednesday we can see an all time high price for LAKE, above $20.

Net sales for 1Q21 of $45.6 million, up 84.7% as compared with 1Q20 of $24.7 million and this is huge especially if we have in mind that Gross profit for 1Q21 is $22.1 million, which is 3x higher compared with 1Q20 of $7.6 million.

“Coronavirus-related demand added approximately $11.2 million to our fiscal 2021 first quarter sales. Approximately $6.8 million of these orders were fulfilled with products already in inventory.”-said Charles D. Roberson, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

Here is why VROOM stock is so popular among young investors. Is the next dot-com bubble upon us?

NASDAQ

GNUS stock has risen 1800% so far. Should you buy more, sell or hold?

NASDAQ

Tuesday Morning (TUES) stock will delist Monday morning.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén