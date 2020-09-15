 Kim Kardashian to “freeze” her Instagram and Facebook profiles. FB stock survives the attack. – Idaho Reporter

Kim Kardashian to “freeze” her Instagram and Facebook profiles. FB stock survives the attack.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 15, 2020 0 Comments

Kim Kardashian West can’t stay silent while Instagram and Facebook “continue to allow the spreading of hate” so she announced via Twitter that she will be freezing her Insta and Facebook (FB) accounts tomorrow.

Furthermore she calls all followers to do the same.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) took a hit following this tweet and went more than $4 down but soon recovered and going back into safe green area for a day.

Seem like this will go away like that ad boycott few months ago. Facebook shares keep going up no matter what happens. At least, so far.

Robert K. Reed

