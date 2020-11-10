Jumia (JMIA) shares plunge after GMV disappoints

Shares in Jumia (JMIA) plunged by around 21% after the Amazon of Africa reported GMV numbers that fell short of expectations.

As I wrote on Sunday in my article, Tuesday will be a crucial day for JMIA shareholders going forward.

What happened?

Jumia released its third quarter report on Tuesday alongside other companies such as BionTech.

While gross profit is up 22% year-on-year, same thing that happened in Q2 disappointed investors in Q3 financial results report.

GMV (which is a gross merchandise value) was only €187.3 million (around $220M), down 28% year-over-year. According to the company this was caused by “the business mix rebalancing initiated late last year”.

Sales and Advertising department saw the lowest spending in 3 years, with 55% decline YoY.

But it was not all bad news. Good thing is that Gross profit after Fulfillment and Sales & Advertising expenses turned positive for the first time.

What now?

While this report is somewhat disappointing for many investors, we should add that JMIA shares are also impacted by COVID vaccine news that came from Pfizer and BionTech.

This paired with low GMV numbers erased gaines of 22% in the first hour of trading day.

JMIA stock will probably go down towards single digits once again, but it should bounce back again, as we approach Q4 financial results.