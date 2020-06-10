JRJC stock waiting for dumb money to keep the momentum.

Another Chinese financial company China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) is among top gainers on Wednesday. After DUO and JFIN we now have a completely unknown (to 99% of investors) stock moving the market by a speed of light.

JRJC stock saw a massive volume increase on Wednesday and is now around 810,000 , which is 16 times higher than its usual 50,000.

Besides volume and a sudden price increase there is one thing interesting. JRJC stock saw a similar momentum in January when it spiked to $10 but it soon went down again. Right now JRJC stock is waiting for more of dumb money so it can keep the momentum.

In the previous week hydrogen was the new black but this week Chinese stocks are movers and shakers. Stay safe, do not invest if you are late in the game, wait for another opportunity.