JPM stock: Is the worst over?

JPMorgan Chase and Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a multinational banking and financial powerhouse. It is the biggest bank in the United States by assets and the seventh-largest in the world. The bank’s results for the Q320 reported last week significantly beat already optimistic analyst estimates.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on banking too and investors fear a sharp rise in delinquencies. The stock is currently trading nearly 30% down YTD at $99, after having recovered from a low of $76 in March.

Results for Q320

JPMorgan Chase declared a net profit of $9.4 billion, against estimates of $7.2 billion, and revenues of $29.94 billion against the consensus of $28.3 billion for Q320.

The bank reported a sharp and expected rise in trading activities and profits because this year’s events have triggered extreme volatility in the fixed-income and equities markets. This, along with the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented efforts to prop up credit markets, fueled a nearly 30% YoY growth at the bank’s trading division.

It clocked $4.6 billion in fixed-income trading revenue and nearly $2 billion in equities trading revenue. The bank also saw a 12% increase in Investment Banking revenues from higher stock and bond underwriting fees. Companies all over the world have been forced to raise money and strengthen their liquidity in these uncertain times. This boosted the performance of the bank’s investment banking business. (CNBC)

Loan and credit delinquencies

As the pandemic shows no signs of slowing, banks all around the world are being forced to create massive loan and credit loss provisions to account for possible bad debts. This is also the primary reason for the decline in the bank’s stock.

In the first half of 2020, the bank placed a significant amount of emphasis on building up massive loan loss reserves by adding $15 billion. However, in Q320 the bank reduced its loan loss provisions by $569 million, showing a change in the credit outlook for the bank’s operations in a post-pandemic business environment. The bank’s total loan loss reserves stand at about $34 billion at end of Q3.

Better economic outlook

The bank has made it clear it expects things to get better from an economic point of view. On the earnings call, CFO Jennifer Piepszak said, “Now, instead of assuming that unemployment will hit a nearly 11% average in the fourth quarter, the bank expects a 9.5% rate. The firm also expects a smaller contraction in GDP over the next three quarters than it did previously.”(Motley Fool)

As a result of the pandemic, the bank announced a 3% growth in digital adoption to 69%. The bank also announced the launch of the Chase Business Banking Suite, aimed at taking market share from established players by offering free same-day payments into Chase checking accounts compared to Square and Paypal who charge fees for faster payments. (Barrons)

Conclusion

The effects of the pandemic have pushed banking valuations down to tempting levels. JPM’s current Price/Book ratio stands at 1.314x compared to pre-pandemic highs of 1.85x.

We also note that the KBW Bank Index is showing a historic divergence to the S&P 500 broad-market index. (Seeking Alpha)

The bank, therefore, represents an investment opportunity.