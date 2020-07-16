Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) sales down 10%, stock price still hovering around $145

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) early on Thursday announced Q2 2020 results.

Sales of $18.3 billion reflecting a decline of 10.8%, operational decline of 9.0%* and adjusted operational decline of 8.8%*, primarily driven by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Johnson and Johnson

“Our second quarter results reflect the impact of COVID-19 and the enduring strength of our Pharmaceutical business, where we saw continued growth even in this environment,” said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and CEO.

The estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the guidance below

On a year-to-date basis JNJ stock did not move a nudge. It opened this year with a $146 price tag while it closed on Wednesday at $148.26

I believe that there is a way for JNJ shares to go further this year, even though this decline is a significant one.