JKS stock in limbo, but breakout is imminent

Shares of Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) are in the state of oblivion for the last few weeks, everyone seem to waiting the good news before the next rally.

In mid-October, the sharply overheated stock finally saw a correction that has continued until now. With the publication of the Q3 figures next Wednesday, the value could be boosted again.

After the steep rise from September to the end of October, a correction phase followed for the JinkoSolar share. The value fell from its all-time high at $90.20 to $55. Together with the interim high that the value reached last Friday at $80.99, the price is currently forming a triangle formation.

If the numbers that Bloomberg says should come next Wednesday are disappointing, the stock could break the lower limit at $62 and then fall back to the support at $55. If, on the other hand, the company tops expectations, strong buying impulses can be expected. If the upper limit line is exceeded at around $ 74, the paper is likely to return to its all-time high.

Looking at the JKS technical we cannot learn much at this point, Q3 results are what you need to know before making a decision. Of course, it will be too late if you wait too long.