Jiayin Group Inc(NASDAQ: JFIN) stock moves up 700%+ in a day. What you need to know.

When you see one company (from China) to get 1000% gains in just one trading day you may think how that is odd, right? But when another, Chinese, company gets on board and skyrockets 700% in a day that may look suspicious already.

One thing JFIN stock have in common with aforementioned DUO stock is that both companies are reporting their Q1 results. DUO today and JFIN tomorrow pre-market.

What this might mean is that someone from these companies know something so they started buying stocks, young investors saw the movement and entered the early wave, wave got bigger and everyone else jumped on board that wave and surfed all the way to 1000%. So JFIN went from$2 on Tuesday to $25 on Wednesday. With such a volatility I do not suggest anyone to jump in right now, because you will probably lose money.

Definitely exciting time to trade on Nasdaq.