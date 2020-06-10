 Jiayin Group Inc(NASDAQ: JFIN) stock moves up 700%+ in a day. What you need to know. – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Jiayin Group Inc(NASDAQ: JFIN) stock moves up 700%+ in a day. What you need to know.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 10, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

DGLY and AAXN stock going up on new police legislation changes

NASDAQ

Is DUO (FANGDD) stock pump and dump or a real thing?

NASDAQ

LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat.

When you see one company (from China) to get 1000% gains in just one trading day you may think how that is odd, right? But when another, Chinese, company gets on board and skyrockets 700% in a day that may look suspicious already.

One thing JFIN stock have in common with aforementioned DUO stock is that both companies are reporting their Q1 results. DUO today and JFIN tomorrow pre-market.

What this might mean is that someone from these companies know something so they started buying stocks, young investors saw the movement and entered the early wave, wave got bigger and everyone else jumped on board that wave and surfed all the way to 1000%. So JFIN went from$2 on Tuesday to $25 on Wednesday. With such a volatility I do not suggest anyone to jump in right now, because you will probably lose money.

Definitely exciting time to trade on Nasdaq.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

DGLY and AAXN stock going up on new police legislation changes

NASDAQ

Is DUO (FANGDD) stock pump and dump or a real thing?

NASDAQ

LAKE stock up 50% after earnings beat.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén