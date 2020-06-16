Jeff Bezos: Tackling climate change requires innovation, leadership, and partnership

This news is approved by Greta Thunberg. Not really but I am sure she will be happy about it.Today, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) announced it has joined The Climate Pledge – the commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. This Pledge is co-founded by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

“I’m excited that Verizon is signing The Climate Pledge and committing to reach the Paris Agreement ten years early. Tackling climate change requires innovation, leadership, and partnership – no one can do it alone,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Verizon has set aggressive goals to increase energy efficiency across its operations and power its business with 50% renewable energy by 2025 – on the path to achieving net zero carbon by 2040.”

Verizon has committed to become carbon neutral by 2035

“Climate change is a global challenge that impacts everyone, and that is why we considered it vital to join The Climate Pledge,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “Leaving future generations with a cleaner world is core to our values as a responsible business. At Verizon, it does not stop with reducing our carbon footprint. Through our technology and networks, we’re innovating solutions for customers, increasing efficiencies and building resiliency across the company and the communities we serve.”

Verizon and other companies that sign The Climate Pledge agree to:

-Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

-Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

-Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

The Climate Pledge calls on new signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040 – a decade ahead of the Paris Accord’s goal of 2050.