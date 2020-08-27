It is Valentine’s Day for FLWS stock all over again.

The only undervalued e-commerce company, in my opinion, at this point is 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS). But will FLWS stock go up on better than expected revenue and net income?

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total net revenues increased a record 61.1 percent to $418.0 million, compared with $259.4 million in the prior year period

Net Income was $9.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 was $15.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $8.3 million, or ($0.13) per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $32.5 million, compared with a loss of $2.7 million, in the prior year period.

Full Year Highlights:

Total net revenues increased 19.3 percent to $1.49 billion, compared with $1.25 billion in the prior year, reflecting strong growth across all three of the Company’s business segments.

Net Income was $59.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 increased 86.9 percent to $65.0 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared with $34.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 57.8 percent to $129.5 million, compared with $82.1 million in the prior year.

“We saw customers increasingly turning to our brands and our expanded product offerings to help them remain connected and express themselves during a very difficult time. As a result, we achieved record top and bottom-line results for both the quarter and the full year”- noted Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc

Due to the significant uncertainty in the overall economy related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance for its full fiscal 2021 year at this time.