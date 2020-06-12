 It is official, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine can protect mice against COVID-19. Will this make humans buy more of MRNA stock? – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

It is official, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine can protect mice against COVID-19. Will this make humans buy more of MRNA stock?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 12, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

It is official, FORUM MERGER (FMCI) to become Tattooed Chef

NASDAQ

Should we ignore SPCB stock AH rally?

NASDAQ

YRCW stock surging on Twitter chatter. What you need to know

Mice all around the world will celebrate Thursday, June 12 as the day when Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported that in the future no mouse will be affected by COVID-19 infection in lungs.

On a serious note, On June 12, 2020, pre-clinical data regarding Moderna’s mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was included in a manuscript which has been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal. Also, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced via their Twitter profile that “New data shows mRNA-1273, an investigational vaccine developed by #NIAID and @moderna_tx, protects mice from infection with SARSCoV2. “

The Abstract of the published work says that :

…mRNA-1273 induces both potent neutralizing antibody and CD8 T cell responses and protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection in lungs and noses of mice without evidence of immunopathology.

source

Pre-print manuscripts are according to Moderna:”not final and have not been peer-reviewed; they are intended to disseminate findings to the scientific community more quickly”.

Following this information MRNA stock price can probably expect a slight price jump. At 11:04 MRNA shares are traded at $60.93.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

It is official, FORUM MERGER (FMCI) to become Tattooed Chef

NASDAQ

Should we ignore SPCB stock AH rally?

NASDAQ

YRCW stock surging on Twitter chatter. What you need to know

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén