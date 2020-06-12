It is official, Moderna’s mRNA vaccine can protect mice against COVID-19. Will this make humans buy more of MRNA stock?

Mice all around the world will celebrate Thursday, June 12 as the day when Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reported that in the future no mouse will be affected by COVID-19 infection in lungs.

On a serious note, On June 12, 2020, pre-clinical data regarding Moderna’s mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was included in a manuscript which has been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal. Also, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced via their Twitter profile that “New data shows mRNA-1273, an investigational vaccine developed by #NIAID and @moderna_tx, protects mice from infection with SARSCoV2. “

NEWS: New data shows mRNA-1273, an investigational vaccine developed by #NIAID and @moderna_tx, protects mice from infection with #SARSCoV2. The findings are available on the preprint server bioRxiv and are not yet peer-reviewed. https://t.co/BATSl9HiIN pic.twitter.com/3kKOeS6daY — NIAID News (@NIAIDNews) June 12, 2020

The Abstract of the published work says that :

…mRNA-1273 induces both potent neutralizing antibody and CD8 T cell responses and protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection in lungs and noses of mice without evidence of immunopathology. source

Pre-print manuscripts are according to Moderna:”not final and have not been peer-reviewed; they are intended to disseminate findings to the scientific community more quickly”.

Following this information MRNA stock price can probably expect a slight price jump. At 11:04 MRNA shares are traded at $60.93.