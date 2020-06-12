It is official, FORUM MERGER (FMCI) to become Tattooed Chef

Forum Merger II Corporation(NASDAQ:FMCI) ,a blank check company, today announced that it will merge with Ittella International and the new company will be named Tattooed Chef, Inc.

Once transaction is finished Tattooed Chef will become a Nasdaq-listed public company, with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $482 million, 2.2x Tattooed Chef’s estimated 2021 revenue of $222 million, or 15.6x Tattooed Chef’s estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $30.8 million.

“After a thorough search, we are pleased to have signed a definitive agreement to bring Tattooed Chef public,” said David Boris, Co-CEO and CFO of Forum. “The company has an exciting plant-based product portfolio, a compelling financial profile, and a long runway for growth. We look forward to working with the team at Tattooed Chef to further capitalize on these attractive growth prospects.”

“I am incredibly proud of what my team and I have accomplished to date. Today marks the next exciting chapter in our Company history as we become a public company,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of the Company. “Looking ahead, we believe we are in the early stages of Tattooed Chef’s growth, and will continue to build brand awareness, expand distribution with new and existing customers, launch innovative products, and invest in our infrastructure in order to capitalize on the global plant-powered food market.”

On this news Forum Merger (NASDAQ: FMCI) stock price is slightly up in pre-market time.