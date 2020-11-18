 It is not just NIO stock, entire sector (XPEV,LI) falls down on Wednesday. – Idaho Reporter

Automotive

It is not just NIO stock, entire sector (XPEV,LI) falls down on Wednesday.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on November 18, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Automotive

This EU law could be a great catalyst for PLUG,BLDP and NKLA shares

 solo vs ayro

Automotive

FUV:Arcimoto vs KNDI: Which stock is a safer buy for 2021?

Automotive

BLNK vs ChargePoint/SBE:Which stock is a better buy for 2021

Few days ago NIO reported their Q3 2020 results that were through the roof. But some people like Jim Cramer are not excited about this Tesla of China thing everyone is talking about.

What happened on Wednesday?

Entire Chinese EV sector, Xpeng, Li Auto, Niu Technologies and Nio are taking a beating on Wednesday.

NIO shares are down almost 7% in the first hour of the day, NIU stock is also down almost 7% while XPEV lost more than 5%.

As I noted earlier, NIO stock was ready for a major pullback. While 7% is not too much if you are long term investor, for majority of late comers this is a significant loss in their portfolio.

The writing on the wall was a statement from a couple of days ago when Jim Cramer said that NIO is just a concept, rather than a real company. Wow! What a silly statement, but this was a clear message that you should get out for the time being.

Nevertheless, most market pullbacks create tasty opportunities, and this one is no exception. A number of EV stocks are ripe for the picking.

NIO, XPEV,Li,NIU price prediction

Usually when Tesla (TSLA) shares go up, Chinese EV companies follow the lead, but this time is different. NIO stock price could easily bounce back tomorrow, and it probably will, but another major fall could lead the shares to a longer recovery. And then, one month before the next earnings call we could see momentum picking up again.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Automotive

This EU law could be a great catalyst for PLUG,BLDP and NKLA shares

 solo vs ayro

Automotive

FUV:Arcimoto vs KNDI: Which stock is a safer buy for 2021?

Automotive

BLNK vs ChargePoint/SBE:Which stock is a better buy for 2021

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén