Is Square (SQ) about to run out of steam?

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) stock had a great run so far, but things might change.

Square is a US-based financial services company that was founded in 2009 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2015. The company was founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey when he saw a huge opportunity in the way small and medium-sized enterprises accept and manage payments.

Over the years, Square has expanded its portfolio of services to include Point of Sale hardware, merchant credit, enterprise software, and consumer offerings, such as fee-less equity investing, crypto-investing, digital wallets, and consumer credit.

The company has also received a banking license that it plans to launch in 2021. Over the past five years, the company has grown substantially but has struggled to generate profits.

However, over this period, the company became a stock market darling – its stock price grew from $10 to $170 currently.

COVID-19

Like most businesses, Square also faced the pandemic’s effect on the business landscape as most of the company’s revenue is driven from physical retail, which suffered dramatically in the early months of the pandemic as the public stayed indoors. However, the company’s Cash App, which offers equity and crypto-currency investing to its consumers, and its wallet and credit services helped buoy the company.

Looming competition for SQ

Despite a strong rebound in physical retail, Square’s critics are now questioning the company’s valuation more than ever, especially as legacy financial companies like banks and Visa/Mastercard/Paypal are entering its territory. (YahooFinance)

Recently, JPMorgan launched its own point-of-sale terminal system that comes attached with a checking account and offers businesses other services like credit and working capital.

As the largest banking house in the US, JPMorgan has substantial advantages over fintechs such as Paypal and Square. It offers a full banking system and other advantages such as free same-day payments, a feature that Square and Paypal have to charge fees for due to their reliance on traditional banks.

Visa and Mastercard are aggressively expanding their tap-to-pay offerings, that turn smartphones into payments terminals (Pymnts).

Meanwhile, Paypal has started allowing customers to invest in cryptocurrency straight from their accounts.

Fundamentals are lagging

Square is being valued as a high growth tech company. However, its fundamentals do not support the market’s perception of the company. Square has been unable to increase its margins with scale, as operating costs have grown with revenue.

The company’s financial metrics also indicate that it is trading expensively versus its peers. Square is currently trading at a P/E of about 150, which is far higher than rivals such as Paypal, Visa, and Mastercard, all of which have P/Es in the 30-50 range and happen to be far more profitable companies.

Its P/EBITDA is a mammoth 110, which again is far more than rivals. (SeekingAlpha)

Is SQ a risky bet

A significant part of the stock’s performance lately has come from a flurry of tech-hungry investors who have entered the market only lately.

A large enough amount of profit-booking or a second market-wide slump due to the pandemic could lead to a major collapse in its price.