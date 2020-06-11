 Is Sonasoft Corp (OTCMKTS: SSFT) going to fly away on Google deal? – Idaho Reporter

Is Sonasoft Corp (OTCMKTS: SSFT) going to fly away on Google deal?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 11, 2020 0 Comments

The news that many of Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) shareholders waited is finally here . Sonasoft signed an agreement with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a short statement delivered to SEC Sonasoft stated that:

Sonasoft Corp. recently entered into an agreement with Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL). Sonasoft will be involved in the development of services and products for Google Cloud Learning Systems

sec filing

This is the 2nd big news for SSFT stock because just a month ago Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) announced the successful completion of their proof of concept with Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC). The PoC leveraged NuGene, Sonasoft’s AI Bot Engine, to give accurate demand forecasts. The PoC demonstrated that NuGene can deliver annual cost savings of up to $1.3m. As a result, DEC has green-lighted a move to production starting June 1st.

Sonasoft stock price is down 40% year-to-date. SSFT’s good news did not help shareholders yet, we will see what the future holds.

