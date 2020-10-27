Is Nvidia Silicon Valley’s Next Trillion-Dollar Baby?

Who among us hasn’t been exposed to losing sectors the last few years? Bulls that invested in NVDA shares on time.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a Silicon Valley-based multinational technology company. The company is a major player in the gaming and GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) industry. Over the past five years, Nvidia has become a stock market star on the back of massive growth in the gaming and data center sectors.

The company’s core business of consumer and industrial hardware is the backbone of artificial intelligence applications, which is slated to be the next big frontier in technology.

Over the past 5 years, the company’s stock price has gone from the $20-$30 range to $525 today, and analysts believe it still has a long way to go.

Nvidia’s massive growth has primarily been fuelled by an exponential increase in demand for data centers, crypto-currency, and gaming.

Cloud and data centers trigger boom times for NVDA

The data center and cloud sector have been monumental growth over the last few years as more and more businesses are choosing to move to the cloud and outsourcing back-end server and other infrastructure to the sector’s biggest players such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Customers are increasingly moving their heavy computing and artificial intelligence demands because these companies offer a pay-as-you-go fee structure, large computing power, and relieve them from the hassles of constantly maintaining and upgrading hardware.

This boom in the cloud and data center sectors has largely benefitted Nvidia because its core product, the GPU, is the backbone and largest hardware component of these data centers and cloud services.

For the first time in Nvidia’s history, the company generated more revenues from the data center business than gaming, with the former being $1.75 billion, up 176% YoY, and the latter being $1.65 billion, up 26% YoY (Nasdaq).

On the other hand, the rise of cryptocurrencies and the massive amount of money being poured into them has spurred massive demand for Nvidia’s products as the GPU is a core piece of hardware used to solve the complex mathematical equations involved in the mining of cryptocurrencies.

ARM acquisition a game-changer for NVDA

Nvidia recently announced its $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM, which has a 90%+ market share in all handheld and IoT (Internet of Things) computing. The acquisition could be a major turning point for Nvidia as it will expand its hardware footprint from just GPU’s and industrial hardware to consumer computing, of which mobile computing is by far the highest growth sector.

The company’s ownership of ARM could also be a threat to Intel and AMD, whose x86 architecture duopoly current rules the roost in personal and industrial computing because most heavy-duty programs only run their architecture and are yet to transition to ARM architecture (Motley Fool).

Recently, Apple too announced that it will be migrating towards designing its own ARM-based silicon chips in Macs. Analysts expect Microsoft and other Windows hardware designers to follow suit as ARM chips are cheaper, much more power-efficient, and on the way to becoming more powerful. However, the deal has its fair share of critics and is subject to various regulators’ approvals. (Business Insider)

Conclusion

If the company can complete its acquisition of ARM, Nvidia will be the company that has its feet firmly placed in both consumer and industrial hardware. It will also be well placed to capitalize on the huge AI boom down the line.