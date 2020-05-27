Is Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock a good buy after the retirement of John Thompson?

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) stock was one of the winners on Wednesday, gaining a solid 3.36% and getting a one step closer to its all time high of $105.62 a share.

NIKE, Inc. today announced that John Thompson, Jr., a director of the Company since 1991 has decided to retire and will not stand for re-election to the NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors at the September 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Thompson’s retirement will be effective as of the end of Nike’s fiscal year on May 31, 2020 after which he will serve the board as a Director Emeritus.

“We’d like to thank Coach Thompson for his countless contributions to Nike and to the world of sport. His leadership transcends all arenas, and we will forever be grateful for his insights, experience and example,” said Mark Parker, Executive Chairman of Nike, Inc.

“I’ve known John Thompson for almost 50 years and Nike would not be the company it is today without his many contributions,” said Phil Knight, Nike, Inc. Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus. “He’s long been recognized as a pioneer, a leader and a hall of famer in the game of basketball. For Nike, it’s his wisdom that sets him apart and I know as Director Emeritus he’ll continue to provide the board with the unique insights that have defined him.”

As always I see a bright future for NKE share owners. What was once a $2 share it is now a $100 bill. Without Mr. Thompson but with many other great individuals Nike will set new records soon, maybe even before the summer starts.