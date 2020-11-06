Is Hyliion (HYLN) stock a one-trick pony or a massive squeeze in making?

There has been a steady stream of tweets on social media how there is a massive short interest in Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) stock and how there is no borrow right now.

What happened?

According to social media pumpers HYLN stock has a small resistance at $25 and furthermore the 21 day moving average is there. If the stock pivots at $25 short squeeze target is $36.

That is all well and great when you read it on the internet, but reality might be a bit different. While I am not saying that HYLN is not able to run high, I can’t stop thinking about the fact that Hyliion is, so far, a one-trick pony.

Renewable energy power trains are everything for Hyliion. The main bear case for HYLN could be realization among investors, at some point in time, that revenue and earning growth is very difficult for a company competing in the trucking market. These machines are very expensive, and with several companies already dominating the entire market, it’s either feast or famine for Hyliion.

Everything is possible from now on

HYLN investors were having a ball on Thursday, but on Friday the day will start in red, again. After a 3 day rally this was expected, but Hyliion shares are still down more than 35% in the last 30 days.

This meas that investors are hoping for another run in the weeks to come, but knowing that many small time investors will run out of patience, stock can see another selloff as well. This in turn could create another attractive buying opportunity for short term investors.

So, all in all, all cards are on the table.