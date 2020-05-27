Is Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) stock a buy after notes offering

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it is offering to sell notes in a public offering . The Hershey Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering to repay a portion of the commercial paper it has issued, pay fees and expenses related to the offering and for general corporate purposes.

But how will this affect HSY stock price?

HSY stock lost $50 in the first part of the March but then rebounded to $146.00 on April 17th, but then everything started to go downwards. According to 14 analysts HSY stock is a “Hold” where 2 are “Strong Buy ” while 12 suggest to “Hold” your stock.

In my eyes HSY stock forecast always looks good as it is on uptrend for so many years. The only thing I do not like is the fact that HSY gained more than 60% in only one year, prior to COVID-19 crisis.

Even though HSY stock fell down from its all time high ($162.00) and is now trading at around $128 I see only a small space for improvement, until we see next quarter earnings. From there everything is possible.