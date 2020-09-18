 Is Genius Brands (GNUS) stock going to fly on Monday morning because of this news? – Idaho Reporter

Is Genius Brands (GNUS) stock going to fly on Monday morning because of this news?

It is that time of the year again. Seems like chatter has GNUS stock running up just one hour before Friday closing bell.

According to Wall Street analysts Genius Brands might be coming out with announcement during the week, so insiders are buying the shares.

While some investors are weary of penny stocks and are not ready to go through another week of excitement, others are investing heavily.

The main question – “Is there any more strength in Genius Brands shares?”- remains.

Robert K. Reed

