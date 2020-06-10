Is DUO (FANGDD) stock pump and dump or a real thing?

When a stock goes up almost 400% in a day you know something fishy is going on…or something spectacular. This goes for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) stock as well. What we witnessed on Tuesday was a sight to behold. I have never seen something this ridiculous before especially if we have in mind that DUO stock skyrocketed more than 1000% in one moment, in a matter of hours.

First, stock market is insanelly volatile.

Second, there was a news, well sort of a news, for DUO stock, and this was a press release where Fangdd Network Group announced Q1 results on Wednesday, June 10.

Third, more than 40% of real estate agents use Fangdd app for real estate listings and sales.

Fourth, a ton of amateur traders bought a ton of cheap shares following the chatter on social media. You know many young investors use tweets as their DD and once the tweet storm started rolling out thousands of “investors” poured their money into DUO stock.

Fifth, this may be a pump and dump scheme. Someone will profit a ton of money, but no one knows what is happening right now. We will wait those Q1 results later today.