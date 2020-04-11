Is DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) new stock to watch?

Just a couple of hours before a closing trade, on Friday April 10, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced that they are becoming a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Monday, April 20, 2020.

DexCom, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California and has a market capitalization of approximately $25.2 billion at the time of witing this article.

DXCM already bounced back to its pre coronavirus scare prices on March 10 and we are sute they will gain even more traction. Why would the DXCM stock price go up? Well, their main product is a continous glucose monitoring app.

Healthcare professionals can use their system for Glucose monitoring for patients ages two years and older. The latest information from the first lines against coronavirus front point out that Diabetes weakens the body, especially if you have a history of non-regulated diabetes.

According to health.com

The excess blood sugar in diabetes can wreak havoc on blood vessels all over the body and cause complications.

And the first step to fight diabetes is to monitor it. This is where The Dexcom G6 CGM System steps in. The system uses a wearable, water-resistant sensor that a patient applies on his/her skin, then this sensor send data in real time to your Smartphone or any other smart device. You can see your glucose levels anytime and you can even share them with other people (e.g your doctor). Besides this G6 CGM is covered by most insurance plans.

What are analysts rating for DXCM?

Analaysts have agreed that DXCM is a great stock and majority suggests a “strong buy”. The best time to buy DXCM was 10 days ago, but the next best time is now.

CURRENT cumulative analyst rating based on 19 analysts is a “Strong Buy”. From 1-5 the rate is 4.63 with 15 analysts giving it a “Strong Buy”, 1 analyst “Moderate Buy” and 3 analysts “Hold”.



Analyst Target Prices



These are target prices for Dexcom (DXCM)-HIGH TARGET 330.00, MEAN TARGET 286.75 ,LOW TARGET 190.00