 Is a massive squeeze around the corner for MARA stock? – Idaho Reporter

Is a massive squeeze around the corner for MARA stock?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on November 5, 2020 0 Comments
October was a month of “massive squeeze” announcements for GME stock but MARA shares are now in the focus with Wall Street speculators.

According to many social media profiles, MARA is a Bitcoin (BTC) simpathy play these days, and a rising BTC price could push MARA shares even further which in turn could create a massive squeeze.

What happened?

To understand what is happening right now you gotta understand what a “sympathy play” is. When an indirect catalyst, in this case BTC price, affects other stocks this can pump up the prices of those other stocks.

So, the only reason why MARA stock is now going up is the fact that BTC price is back in the game.

Why MARA stock and why now?

Marathon Patent Group (MARA)is one of the first Nasdaq-listed Cryptocurrency mining companies, which means that their business is revolving around mining crypto assets.

The higher BTC price goes the higher their profit is. They are now basically spending the same ammount of electricity to mine same amount of coins but with 50% higher profits compared to when BTC was $10,000.

This means that investing in MARA when BTC is cheap is much better than investing when it surges in a couple of days. But MARA is still at around $2.5 and with a small market cap of some $120 million this is a very cheap stock for all short and mid-term investors.

Robert K. Reed

