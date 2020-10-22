Is $32 new target for Hyliion stock?

Hyliion (HYLN) stock ended a trading day in green for the first time in…God knows how long.

Earlier today I wrote that HYLN will see penny stock prices if it continues the same way, but shares made a swift comeback on Thursday.

What happened?

Nothing special happened on Thursday for Hyliion shares to go parabolic all of a sudden. According to some investors we will witness a short squeeze in the following days, but I am not so sure about that.

Lets squeeze some shorts $HYLN — Anthony Gasbarro (@AnthonyGasbarro) October 22, 2020

Bu the HYLN chart is finally looking better which we can see in the chart below.

Is Hyliion’s stock climb shocking? Of course it is. But it’s also probably foolhardy to assume that the company’s reached the end of its innovation or that it won’t try to expand its reach. That said, is all the hype rational?

Are we going to see HYLN shres above $30 again, maybe on Friday or early next week? I already said to take care of HYLN warrants, so this is still something to consider.

What now?

But let us forget about that for a moment. Depending on how you judge 2020’s performance will dictate how you react to my investment outlook for the end of the year and furthermore into 2021, because the prediction is for more of the same next year.

It’s once again shaping up to be a stock picker’s market. Experts don’t see any kind of trucking killer-gadget or whiz-bang technology coming down the pike to supplant the ICE or BEVs. And no one’s betting on an explosive, broad-based sector rally, either. I recently picked the brains of some top SPAC minds to divine what trends investors should watch next year that could produce money-making opportunities. Here’s what they favor. Fast cash. And Trucking is definitely not in this category.

Hyliion has proved more than any stock in recent memory that a body in motion tends to stay in motion, but that doesn’t make it a safety stock at these levels. Individual investors should be aware that this is not a place for the faint of heart to play.