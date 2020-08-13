IRS may slap a federal tax on DraftKings (DKNG) and other DFS companies.

In a week that saw DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock price going down from $35.00 on Monday to $30 and then back to $35.00 on Thursday we received an information that may push back the shares back to $30 level.

According to the IRS internal memo dated August 7th, 2020, all Daily Fantasy Sports companies are “liable for the excise tax on wagers”.

Because a DFS operator is liable to pay excise taxes on wagers, we conclude that each DFS operator is liable to pay the occupational excise tax imposed under IRC § 4411 and is required to register under IRC § 4412 as a person liable for the tax imposed under IRC § 4401. irs.gov

According to the Legal Sports Report:”The excise tax is applied as a tax of .25% of all sports wagers; as applied to DFS this would be each entry fee for a contest. Estimating the DFS industry handles roughly $4 billion annually, this would equate to $10 million of federal tax annually. It’s also possible this tax could be applied retroactively, or at an even higher tax rate, depending on how the IRS uses this guidance.”

The positive news for Draft King is that this IRS memo is an internal guidance and not a law. This memo was a response to a request for assistance by Ruth Spadaro (deputy area counsel in the Large Business & International Division of the IRS Office) asking whether an organization involved in the operation of daily fantasy sports is liable for the excise tax on wagers under IRC § 4401.

The Large Business and International Division serves corporations, subchapter S corporations, and partnerships with assets greater than $10 million.