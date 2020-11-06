IPOB stock surges on great Zillow news

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOB) are up on Friday. Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOB) are up almost 10% at the time of writing this article.

What happened?

People are moving searching for homes online according to the latest financial report from Zillow.

“Zillow’s strong third quarter results reflect impressive execution during a time of challenge and opportunity,” said Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton.

“Many of us are re-evaluating where we live and how we live, which has kicked off a

Great Reshuffling, and we need safe, digital ways to get to a better place. Given the duration of this pandemic, the concrete is setting on new digital solutions for life and work. This is driving record demand for housing and record engagement with

Zillow’s leading digital real estate brands. When combined with level-headed cost decisions, the result has been profitable growth.”

On this news investors rushed in to secure their profits with the main Zillow competitor, OpenDoor.

What now?

Both Goldman Sachs and Siftel confirmed their “hold”on Zillow with lower price targets compared where the share price is now.

I am not sure what is their opinion on IPOB shares but seems like market decided to price in possible future gains and secure the profits once the share price jumps.

With coronavirus still a main topic, online search for home might grow stronger in the months to come and even become a norm when house shopping.