Investores adore Fiverr(NYSE:FVRR) and here is why

Investors cannot be happier with how Fiverr® (NYSE:FVRR) performed early on Wednesday.

After years of growth, the $5 gig®-economy wonder said that said it expects Q1 sales to be slightly above previously issued guidance ranges. Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) climbed 26% to $29.5, just $5 short of its all time high.

“Our takeaway is simple – people are turning to Fiverr® to explore new income sources as they now have more time at home and as global unemployment increases. “-it is noted in a shareholder letter posted earlier today on Fiverr site.

As the coronavirus lockdowns are not coming to an end, gig®-economy is spreading like a bushfire in Australia. And Fiverr shares are one of the rare companies that almost bounced back to its pre-COVID-19 prices.

As of today, Fiverr International share price increased by 25.22% and is trading at $29.34 on 11:57AM EDT . FVRR shares are taking a price cut of -5% from the highest point of 52 . According to many analysts FVRR is a very undervalued stock. Fiverr International Ltd. stock price bounced back in just 18 days, from 52 weeks low when it was $21.69.