INDEXDJX: .DJI Stocks End the Day on a Downswing

The latest corona relaxation euphoria gave way to a much more sober assessment at the start of the week. Because the reality in the crisis remains extremely difficult, as the latest figures show, the investors withdrew and Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI ) ended Monday in red.

Wall Street struggled on Monday after a weaker start to trading in the session. A slight recovery was triggered by the announcement that the U.S. state of New York, which was particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic, would slowly ease its restrictions again on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.45 percent lower at 24,221.99 points after falling about 1 percent in early trading.

But doubts are increasing on Wall Street as to how to overcome the crisis. “There is concern that we may have been a bit hasty in the past few weeks,” said market strategist Art Hogan of the National Securities asset manager in New York. “It will not go on for the time being until it becomes clear how long it will actually take for the business to start up again and what lies ahead.”

The setbacks in new infections in some countries dashed recent hopes of a rapid economic recovery, said portfolio manager Gerald Sparrow of the Sparrow Growth Fund. Tourism stocks, airlines, but also stocks of the world’s largest hotel operator, Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), are under pressure today, which presented weak Q1 figures due to the Corona crisis.

These 30 stocks make indexdjx dji. Here is how they performed today.

Company Performance Today 3M* (NYSE:MMM) −2.70 (1.82%) American Express (NYSE:AXP) −4.17 (4.66%) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +4.88 (1.57%) Boeing (NYSE:BA) −4.53 (3.39%) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) −3.50 (3.12%) Chevron Corp(NYSE:CVX) −2.10 (2.20%) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) +0.33 (0.77%) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) −0.57 (1.24%) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) −1.39 (1.27%) Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) −0.43 (1.25%) ExxonMobil* (NYSE:XOM) −0.46 (1.00%) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NYSE:WBA) +0.040 (0.096%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) −2.23 (1.20%) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +2.13 (0.91%) IBM (NYSE:IBM) −0.40 (0.33%) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +0.46 (0.77%) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) +0.46 (0.31%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) −2.53 (2.74%) McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) −0.35 (0.19%) Merck (NYSE:MRK) +1.53 (2.00%) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +2.06 (1.12%) Nike (NYSE:NKE) +0.50 (0.55%) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) +0.89 (2.39%) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) −0.67 (0.58%) Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) −1.77 (1.82%) Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) −1.31 (2.23%) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) +1.53 (0.53%) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) −0.61 (1.07%) Visa (NYSE:V) −1.44 (0.78%) Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) +0.73 (0.59%)

As we can see in this Dow Jones Industrial Average Index chart, 10 out of 30 companies ended in green and 20 companies fell down today. Apple was the best performer together with another tech company (Microsoft).

Some Twitter users even noticed unusual moves 10 minutes before the close.

Anyone else noticed how there is always a volume spike exactly 10 minutes before close??



Been going on for weeks and always seems to want to mess with whatever the short-term trend is.



Here is the last 3 trading sessions (10 second chart).#spx #djia #dow $spx $djia pic.twitter.com/sfu4BUFN6y — Lumyus (@lumyus) May 11, 2020