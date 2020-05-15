INDEXDJX: .DJI stocks eke out small increase

The US stock markets freed themselves from their early losses in late trading on Friday and started the weekend with moderate gains. Weak US economic data as a negative factor was offset by rising oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: DJI) closed with an increase of 0.25 percent at 23,685.42 points. This still resulted in a drop of around 2.7 percent for the past week. The broad S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) gained 0.39 percent on 2863.70 points on Friday. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.64 percent to 9152.64 points.

Sobering had already returned to the markets in the past few days. While economic and social easing is progressing worldwide, investors are concerned about the pace of the economic recovery. In addition, the trade dispute between the USA and China threatens to boil up again.

Meanwhile, new data from US retail revealed a record slump in sales in April due to the corona crisis. In addition, industrial production fell by 11.2 percent in April compared to the previous month. This was the largest decline since the survey began 101 years ago. However, analysts had expected an even bigger drop of 12.0 percent on average.

Among the individual values, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) exploded with a price gain of 158 percent. According to press release, the biotech company is said to have developed an antibody against the coronavirus.

JC Penney’s stocks skyrocketed by more than 21 percent. The department store chain threatened by bankruptcy had previously announced that it had already made an interest payment due on May 7.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) papers fell by a good 2 percent. The medical technology and pharmaceutical company launched a Corona rapid test via emergency approval in March, which is now being criticized. The FDA reported doubts about the reliability of negative test results, citing several studies.