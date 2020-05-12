INDEXDJX: .DJI sinking like a brick

Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX DJI) ended Tuesday in red, and lost 1.89%. Seems like investors today didn’t have much nice to say about the economy, or stocks.

The Dow slid into the red after starting the day with a friendlier 0.5 percent. Admonishing words by prominent immunologist and government advisor Anthony Fauci on the planned US easing in the corona crisis put a damper on investors. Fauci warned of an exaggerated return to normal. “That could have really serious consequences,” Fauci said in a Senate video hearing.

If the guidelines are not followed, there is a real risk of an outbreak that cannot be controlled. Efforts for an economic recovery could also be thrown back. In addition, a second wave of the virus pandemic is possible in autumn. What a party pooper.

In addition to worries about a second wave of corona infections, it is still trade relations between the United States and China that give investors abdominal pain. “The increased risk to US-Chinese trade relationships and corona data from particularly hard-hit countries are inconvenient for investors,” said James Athey, investment expert at Aberdeen Standard.

The stock market is telling us we have a greater likelihood of recession,