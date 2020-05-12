INDEXDB: DAX survived another red day

So far, May has not been a happy month on the stock exchanges. INDEXDB: Dax has been swinging back and forth since the beginning of the month. The leading German index did not come off on Tuesday either. Investors are scared.

Good quarterly balance sheets from Eon and Deutsche Post brightened the mood somewhat. The recovery in Deutsche Post’s stocks from the Corona crisis low went into the next stage on Tuesday. At lunchtime, the shares made it through their previous recovery high, peaking at 28.15 euros on the course board. The Deutsche Post share ended the trading day with +2.99 percent at EUR 27.56, making it the front-runner in the DAX ahead of E.on and Henkel.

But the fear of a second wave of corona hovered like a ghost above the heads of investors and slowed the price development. The Dax moved sideways and closed almost unchanged at 10,819 points. All day long, the leading German index fluctuated tiredly between plus and minus. Since the beginning of May, the Dax appears to be caught in a range between 10,400 and 11,000 points.

Frank Wohlgemuth, Head of Research at the National Bank, continues to expect significant fluctuations. “The future is being traded on the stock markets. But if you take a sober look, you have to state that nobody knows what it will look like in six or even twelve months,” said the market observer ambiguously. Who should make sense of such a sentence?