In Idaho, a Dutch Bros employee tested positive for coronavirus

Meridian, IDAHO-Two days ago a Dutch Bros employee tested positive for COVID-19, the coffee chain confirmed to KTVB Today. The employee worked at the Dutch Bros at 37 East Calderwood in Meridian. The store has been shut down and will remain closed until it can be fully sanitized, according to the company.

Dutch Bros said the infected employee worked early-morning or midday shifts on March 10, March 11, March 17, March 18, March 19, March 24, March 27 and March 28.

The sick employee is currently fine, and is on paid leave, according to Dutch Bros. All employees who worked directly with that person have also been placed on paid leave.