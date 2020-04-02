If you invested $1,000 in Coca-Cola 22 years ago, you wouldn’t earn a single dime

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock price rose by 4.34% to trade at $43.95 by 16:08 EDT on Thursday on the NYSE exchange.

The volume of Coca-Cola shares traded since the start of the session was 7.3M. Coca-Cola has traded in a range of $41.86 to $44.19 on the day.

But the most interesting fact, the sobering one, is that the price of a single Coca Cola share on April 2, 2020 is almost exactly the same as it was in 1998. That’s 22 years ago.

The company remains an interesting investment for millions of speculators, especially if you are listening to one of the biggest Coca Cola investors, Warren Buffett.

If you invested $1,000 in Coke stock 22 years ago (July 10,1998), that investment would be worth around $1,008 as of April 2, 2020, for a total return of 0.8%, according to our calculations. In the same time frame, by comparison, the S&P 500 price went from $963 in 1998 to $2,526 today.

But lets not forget the U.S. inflation rate, because $1,000 in 1998 are now worth $1,587. This means that you lost $578 (1587-1008=578) if you invested $1,000 in Coca Cola in 1998.

It’s important to note that the stock market is in a period of increased volatility amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, some would probably say that –You only lose if you sell.