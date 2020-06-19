Idaho-based Albertson is officially NYSE:ACI on June 26

Boise, Idaho-based grocer Albertsons plans to offer the public stock for between $18 and $20 per share and June 26 is set as IPO day for this food and drug retailer.

The Company previously filed for a $1.6 billion IPO in 2015 (with the ticker ABS), but postponed the offering and again withdrew in 2018 when it planned the $24b merger with Rite-Aid (NYSE: RAD). That deal collapsed after Rite Aid stockholders voted against it.

Albertsons has been approved to list its common stock under the ticker symbol NYSE:ACI. The Company intends to pay a quarterly dividend in an annual amount equal to 2.5% of the initial public offering price (assuming an initial public offering price of $19.00 per share, the per common share amount would be $0.475 per common share or $227.5 million per annum in the aggregate).

Albertsons Cos. operates 2,252 stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City.