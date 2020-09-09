 I recommended SHLL stock at $14.00, now I suggest you to sell. – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

I recommended SHLL stock at $14.00, now I suggest you to sell.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 9, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Asia

First photos of NIO’s English UI appear online.

Eurozone

You can now trade XPEV stock in Europe

NYSE

Best Buy’s COO sold $7 million worth of BBY shares

Back in June I wrote a small intro piece on Tortoise Acquisition Corp Class A (NYSE: SHLL) stock price. The summer just started and SPACs became the most popular route to hit the stock exchange.

I recommended SHLL when it was $14.00 and the stock price skyrocketed to $51.30 where it is today. That is 400% profit if you bought at $14.00

If you use a common sense and if you understand the stock market basics you probably know that SHLL might be the only SPAC merger that will go down on news. All other SPACs so far went up on IPO day, and I am afraid that SHLL will not have enough strength to do so.

This means that you are now at the spot where you should sell your shares. Of course, no one knows what the future holds but you must admit that 400% in a couple of months is more than enough to know that you should walk away now.

Again, only invest what you can afford to lose.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Asia

First photos of NIO’s English UI appear online.

Eurozone

You can now trade XPEV stock in Europe

NYSE

Best Buy’s COO sold $7 million worth of BBY shares

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén