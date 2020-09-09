I recommended SHLL stock at $14.00, now I suggest you to sell.

Back in June I wrote a small intro piece on Tortoise Acquisition Corp Class A (NYSE: SHLL) stock price. The summer just started and SPACs became the most popular route to hit the stock exchange.

I recommended SHLL when it was $14.00 and the stock price skyrocketed to $51.30 where it is today. That is 400% profit if you bought at $14.00

If you use a common sense and if you understand the stock market basics you probably know that SHLL might be the only SPAC merger that will go down on news. All other SPACs so far went up on IPO day, and I am afraid that SHLL will not have enough strength to do so.

This means that you are now at the spot where you should sell your shares. Of course, no one knows what the future holds but you must admit that 400% in a couple of months is more than enough to know that you should walk away now.

Again, only invest what you can afford to lose.