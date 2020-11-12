Hyln stock tumbles despite “progress toward commercialization”

A long awaited Q3 2020 Hyliion financial report is out on Thursday and the news is anything but good for HYLN stock holders.

What happened?

Hyliion shares are down almost 10% during pre-market trading session on what seems a really good quarterly report from this emerging company.

As for the numbers, Hyliion bragged about “$520 million in net proceeds to fund Hyliion’s growth plans and long-term objectives” which is already priced in the price of HYLN shares.

Hyliion furthermore “installed 8 hybrid electric units in the third quarter of 2020 for four fleet-based customers” which is nothing to write home about but no one expected anything better.

Finally, CEO of Hyliion said that “Hyliion is well-capitalized and primed to disrupt the powertrain market. ” and continued that their “focus in 2020 and 2021 will be to position the company for long-term sustainable growth, capturing the material market opportunity from the electrification of class 8 vehicles. ”

He concluded that he is “pleased with the progress” as the Company remains on track to meet their product milestones in 2021.

What now?

As I said earlier, in my previous article, Hyliion shares might go below $15 if no news come our way via Q3 report. Actually I said that “filler words and fluff” will send the stock down. And looks like this is what happened today.

Hyliion is a long term play, do not enter this game if you are not patient and ready to wait a couple of years for some really good results. But who knows, maybe this is a “buy the dip” opportunity?