Hyliion stock takes a beating: Rosy projections but caution called for

HYLN stock is losing more than 6% on Monday (12:17 EDT) and it is down more than 60% in the previous 30 days.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is a US hybrid electric mobility company that aims to electrify/hybridize the heavy vehicle segment. The Texas headquartered company was founded in 2015 by CEO Thomas Healy and listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year.

For the listing, it took the SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) route that has become a very popular vehicle recently for late and early-stage private EV companies to go public. Earlier this month, the company announced the completion of its merger with Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

The company expects to start deliveries in 2022.

Is HYLN Business model good?

The company’s main product is a natural gas system that when coupled with a battery pack and electric motor can be retrofitted to existing trucks for emission-free use. The company aims to be only a powertrain supplier to heavy vehicle manufacturers and does not plan to launch its own vehicles.

This has various advantages for the company. First, the capital expenditure for powertrain design and manufacturing will be much cheaper than the costs associated with developing an entire vehicle. Second, the hybrid natural gas and electric system circumvents the need for long charge times, alleviates range anxiety, and takes advantage of existing natural gas infrastructure. Third, the company gets a shorter route to profitability as it does not have to spend large sums of money on marketing.

The company has a partnership and supply agreement with Dana Inc. (NYSE: DAN), a large American car part supplier to supply the electric drive system for its product. The company is confident that Dana’s competence with large-scale and high-quality manufacturing coupled with its software capabilities will yield a very strong partnership. It will source batteries from Toshiba.

Hyliion claims that one of their biggest competitive advantages will be the optimum use of the data they have collected over the research and development phase and the data they will collect going forward to maximize fuel efficiency.

The company expects to deliver fuel cost savings of a staggering 65% compared to diesel trucks and longer usable life of 7-10 years compared to just 5 years for diesel. These are huge incentives for prospective buyers. (FreightWaves)

HYLN Outlook

The company has projected revenue for 2021 to be $8 million. During 2022, when it expects to be operating at full capacity, revenue is forecast at $346 million. (CNBC)

Despite the promises made by the company, investors should note that it is not much different from the many early-stage EV companies that have entered the market through the SPAC route.

With deliveries still a couple of years away, investors should factor in the risks of possible delays in bringing the product to market and potentially much stronger all-electric competition from the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Further, most of the company’s core business functions such as the drive train, batteries, and others are outsourced. This model is low-barrier and open to competitors.