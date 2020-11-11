Hyliion earnings will send HYLN stock to the moon, and back

Hyliion (HYLN) stock price is trying to recover for the last 45 days, on Thursday we might finally see some action.

In just 24 hours Hyliion will hold a Q3 2020 financial results conference call where we will find out more information about projected earnings for the Q4 and onward.

Why is this important?

Have in mind that the price of each stock goes up or down on projected earnings. What happened in Q3 does matter but the Q4 and 2021 numbers will be of a greater imprtance.

If CEO of Hyliion, Mr. Healy, sends a couple of good news our way we could see HYLN stock recovering all the October losses.

If the conference call ends with nothing more than fluff and filler words shares of HYLN will go sub $15 in a day.

In my mind, and I was the one of the first to predict HYLN fall, we could expect a small run after Thursday earnings. Hyliion forecasted low sales numbers for 2020, only $1 million, while in 2021 they expect to have $8 million in revenue, which is nothing special.

But stock price is already way down and all the bad news is priced in. Yes, we will not see some serious volume (projected $300 million in revenue) before 2022, but with just one agreement announcement HYLN stock could go up to $50.

Is HYLN a good buy for 2021?

While I do expect Hyliion to go up after Thursday conference call, we will certainly see a slow bleeding or a fast selloff in the following days.

Why is that? Because many investors burned themselves with Hyliion and they are waiting for the opportunity to escape this company.

While I do think Hyliion is a good long-term investment, I do not suggest holding it through 2021 because nothing special will happen during 2021, according to Hyliion presentation.

So, if they do not expect anything, why waste time with them?