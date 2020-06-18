HUTCHISON CHINA/S ADR (HCM) stock will probably surge on FDA approval

HUTCHISON CHINA/S ADR (NASDAQ: HCM) stock might be on a road to surpass its all time high price of $40 if everything goes well on Nasdaq today. Of course, this is not a well known company and volume is low, but after the most recent news everything is possible.

HCM has been spearheading the effort to find treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Thursday morning Hutchison China MediTech Limited announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation for the development of fruquintinib, for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (“mCRC”) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) biological therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapy.

Chi-Med is initiating a Phase III registration study, known as the FRESCO-2 study, in refractory mCRC in the U.S., Europe and Japan . FRESCO-2 is expected to start enrolling patients in mid-2020. The U.S. FDA acknowledged that the totality of the fruquintinib clinical data, including the FRESCO-2 study, if positive; the prior positive Phase III FRESCO study demonstrating improvement in overall survival that led to fruquintinib approval for mCRC in China in 2018; and additional completed and ongoing supporting studies in mCRC; could support a New Drug Application for the treatment of patients with mCRC in the third-line setting. The adequacy of the data to support a specific indication will be assessed during the review of a New Drug Application.

Analyst Target Prices for HCM

According to 4 analysts, HCM stock is a “Strong Buy”.

HIGH TARGET 40.00

MEAN TARGET 33.23

LOW TARGET 24.70

52 WK HIGH 30.30

52 WK LOW 14.74